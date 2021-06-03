Readers' Choice Best Home Décor: At Home

At Home. Tri-City Herald

It’s not been around too long, but At Home has already become the Tri-Cities’ favorite home decor store.

Tri-City Herald readers voted the Texas-based home decor chain “Best Home Decor.”

The store opened in 2019 inside the old Shopko building next to Ranch & Home in Kennewick. It quickly gained traction in the Tri-Cities, with customers flocking to its doors and happily outfitting their homes without spending too much.

The “Home Decor Superstore” offers everything from rugs and knick-knacks to furniture and storage solutions.

The 106,000-square-foot building never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed it to weather the lockdowns, though the store has offered and still does offer curbside service and in-store pickup.

1. At Home

867 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-491-6343

athome.com

2. Hobby Lobby

7011 W. Canal Drive, Suite A, Kennewick

509-737-1144

hobbylobby.com

3. It’s All in the Details

4504 W. 26th Ave., Suite 110, Kennewick

509-820-3022

facebook.com/itsallinthedetailsllc