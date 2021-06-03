Readers' Choice
Best Home Décor: At Home
It’s not been around too long, but At Home has already become the Tri-Cities’ favorite home decor store.
Tri-City Herald readers voted the Texas-based home decor chain “Best Home Decor.”
The store opened in 2019 inside the old Shopko building next to Ranch & Home in Kennewick. It quickly gained traction in the Tri-Cities, with customers flocking to its doors and happily outfitting their homes without spending too much.
The “Home Decor Superstore” offers everything from rugs and knick-knacks to furniture and storage solutions.
The 106,000-square-foot building never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed it to weather the lockdowns, though the store has offered and still does offer curbside service and in-store pickup.
1. At Home
867 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-491-6343
2. Hobby Lobby
7011 W. Canal Drive, Suite A, Kennewick
509-737-1144
3. It’s All in the Details
4504 W. 26th Ave., Suite 110, Kennewick
509-820-3022
facebook.com/itsallinthedetailsllc
