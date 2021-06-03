Readers' Choice Best Men’s Clothing: Concept

Concept Mens at Columbia Center Mall.

When Concept owner Ernie Graff and his business partner Michael Epps expanded their clothing store in Columbia Center mall to include men’s clothing, they had no idea the outpouring of support they would receive from the Tri-Cities community.

After opening Concept apparel for women in 2016, Graff and Epps kept hearing that customers would like some men’s clothing options so in November 2020 they decided to open a men’s apparel location next door to the women’s store.

The idea of opening a new location while in the middle of a global pandemic was daunting but Graff says the community was supportive from the beginning.

“I think that the Tri-Cities was really huge at supporting local,” he said.

In the coming months, Concept is planning to remodel their Columbia Center locations, expanding to combine the men’s and women’s locations into one larger store. Concept has other locations in Washington state, including one in Yakima and another in Spokane.

1. Concept

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 483, Kennewick

509-723-0633

shopconceptapparel.com

2. Macy’s

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 400, Kennewick

509-734-6000

macys.com

3. Men’s Wearhouse

Columbia Square, 7500 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick

509-735-5341

menswearhouse.com