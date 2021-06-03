Readers' Choice Best Women’s Clothing: Concept

Concept at Columbia Center Mall.

When owner Ernie Graff and his business partner Michael Epps opened Concept in Columbia Center mall in 2016, they focused on providing a clothing store that could hone in on customer’s needs and bring a personalized shopping experience to the Tri-Cities community.

“When you come into Concept, you’re like a friend,” Graff said.

Store associates act as personal shoppers for customers, getting to know them and helping each person who walks through the doors find something that makes them feel beautiful and empowered.

The ultimate goal is to help customers achieve self-expression through their clothing.

Part of Concept’s unique appeal is its flexibility and reliance on customer feedback. The store can change inventory based on customer needs and special requests, Graff says.

The store started with primarily women’s clothing and accessories but has since expanded to include men’s apparel in a location next door. The retailer has also added more sizing options, now providing apparel up to 3X.

As for receiving the 2021 People’s Choice Award for both the Best Women’s Clothing and the Best Men’s Clothing, Graff says he’s honored.

“I’m so joyful,” he said. “I can’t wait to continue to serve the people of the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area.”

1. Concept

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 489, Kennewick

509-723-0633

shopconceptapparel.com

2. Macy’s

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 400, Kennewick

509-734-6000

macys.com

3. Maurice’s

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 640, Kennewick

509-374-3938

maurices.com