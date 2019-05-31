Readers' Choice 2019 Best Annual Community Event: Tri-City Water Follies

Water Follies takes the top spot for Best Annual Community Event. Courtesy Tri-Cities Water Follies

Off the shores of the Columbia River between Kennewick and Pasco, the Tri-Cities Water Follies will be taking place for its 54th year this summer.

Because it’s an event so beloved by the community, the people voted the Tri-Cities Water Follies the Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Award for “Best Annual Event.”

The Water Follies showcase hydroplane racing in four different categories: Unlimited Hydroplanes, Grand Prix World Hydros, Vintage Hydroplanes and 5-liter Hydroplanes. The main event, the HAPO Columbia Cup Final, is held on the final Sunday of July after a weekend of racing for the Unlimited Hydroplanes, while the other categories have exciting races of their own that lead to a Final on Sunday as well.

It’s a three-day event with Friday admission free, and Saturday and Sunday admission available with a few ticket price options.

Other activities taking place over the weekend are the HAPO “Over the River” Airshow, kid zones with a variety of activities, radio-controlled hydroplanes, laser tag, helicopter rides over the event, pit tours of the hydroplanes, and many more.

When asked what sets it apart from other annual events, Event Director Kathy Powell said, “There truly is something for everybody.”

With such a variety of activities built around the hydroplane races, supplying fun for adults and kids of all ages, the Tri-Cities Water Follies is much deserving of the award for “Best Annual Event.”

1. Tri-City Water Follies

621 N. Gum St., Ste. A, Kennewick

509-783-4675

waterfollies.com

2. Art in the Park

89 Lee Blvd., Richland

509-943-9815

www.galleryatthepark.org

3. Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick

509-222-3749

www.bentonfranklinfair.com