Readers' Choice
2019 Best Casino: Crazy Moose Casino
Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco has a little something for everyone. They feature Las Vegas-style gaming, including all your favorite games like Blackjack and high card flush, a great sports-viewing package, and fantastic food.
“We have a great atmosphere, friendly staff, great food, and great gaming opportunities,” says General Manager Harold Walford. Not to mention great customer service, “We pride ourselves in doing that well,” he adds.
Crazy Moose, part of the Washington Gold Casinos family, opened in 2001. Since then 10 percent of all gross winnings goes back to the city of Pasco, which amounts to about $720,000 each month.
Even novices are welcome at the casino. Walford suggests starting with the amazing food to check out the atmosphere, and then maybe try the sports viewing if you are new to gambling. Stop in and visit them Monday-Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or anytime Wednesday through Sunday when they are open 24 hours.
1. Crazy Moose Casino
510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco
509-542-8580
2. Wildhorse Casino
46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton
800-654-9453
3. Coyote Bob’s Roadhouse Casino
3014 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick
509-374-2392
coyotebobscasino.com
