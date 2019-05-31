Readers' Choice 2019 Best Casino: Crazy Moose Casino

The Crazy Moose Casino has bee offering Las Vegas-style gaming since 2001. Courtesy photo

Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco has a little something for everyone. They feature Las Vegas-style gaming, including all your favorite games like Blackjack and high card flush, a great sports-viewing package, and fantastic food.

“We have a great atmosphere, friendly staff, great food, and great gaming opportunities,” says General Manager Harold Walford. Not to mention great customer service, “We pride ourselves in doing that well,” he adds.

Crazy Moose, part of the Washington Gold Casinos family, opened in 2001. Since then 10 percent of all gross winnings goes back to the city of Pasco, which amounts to about $720,000 each month.

Even novices are welcome at the casino. Walford suggests starting with the amazing food to check out the atmosphere, and then maybe try the sports viewing if you are new to gambling. Stop in and visit them Monday-Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or anytime Wednesday through Sunday when they are open 24 hours.

1. Crazy Moose Casino

510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco

509-542-8580

pascocasino.com

2. Wildhorse Casino

46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton

800-654-9453

wildhorseresort.com

3. Coyote Bob’s Roadhouse Casino

3014 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick

509-374-2392

coyotebobscasino.com