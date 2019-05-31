Readers' Choice 2019 Best Golf Course: Canyon Lakes Golf Course

Hole number nine at Canyon Lakes Golf Course. Courtesy Gary Hansen

The champion is still Canyon Lakes Course, which has won this category all seven years.

And there is a reason for it.

The staff never rests on its laurels.

Mike Lundgren, general manager and co-owner (along with Terry Graff), is always looking to improve the golfing experience.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For instance, just buying a membership at the locally owned and operated Kennewick course (since 1981) gives a person a lot of options.

“At Canyon Lakes, you play for what you want,” said Lundgren.

That could be doing a $100 a month membership, or a twilight membership, or a season pass. There are several ways to enjoy playing golf.

In fact, all 2019 yearly memberships are already running at 50 percent off.

Non-members are always welcome at this public course.

The course has daily specials during the week, including Military Monday (military personnel and veterans play at 50 percent off) and Senior Tuesday (People 50 and over get 50 percent off).

In addition, Lundgren and his staff want to be inclusive to non-golfers.

A social membership for 2019 costs $100. For that $100, a person gets $100 Clubhouse credit, discounts in the golf shop and the Duck Pond Restaurant & Bar. Or a person could use the membership to pay for the special events the club hosts in the Champions Room (Crabfest, Easter Day Brunch, Mother’s Day Brunch, Oktoberfest, Wine events, New Year’s Eve Party, and more).

On the golf course side, Canyon Lakes has been busy with improvements.

The staff has flattened the tee box areas, and replaced all benches and tee box signs.

They’re currently working on replacing some of the fairway bunkers.

And they have plans to repave, replace and/or add cart paths in the near future.

It's no wonder Canyon Lakes is the most popular course in the Tri-Cities.

1. Canyon Lakes Golf Course

☆ 7x winner! ☆

3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick

509-582-3736

www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com

2. Columbia Point

225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-0710

www.playcolumbiapoint.com

3. Zintel Creek Golf Club

314 N. Underwood St., Kennewick

509-783-6014

zintelcreekgolfclub.com