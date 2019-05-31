Readers' Choice 2019 Best Movie Theater: Fairchild Cinemas

Fairchild Cinemas is a seven-time winner of best movie theater. Courtesy photo

Fairchild Cinemas is the premier movie theater in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Featuring premium large format screens and Dolby Atmos sound, it puts you right in the action with a premium sound experience and the sound moves around you in three dimensions. You can purchase tickets online and conveniently choose your seats online before arriving, eliminating lines. In addition to regular movie concessions and traditional snack items, entrée meals and local beer and wine are available.

Opening this summer will be the Kennewick location, which, like Richland, will feature reclining, leather seats, Dolby Atmos sound and adult beverages. With best-in-class amenities and technology, Fairchild Cinemas is revolutionizing movie-going and is committed to providing guests with first-rate service.

The Richland location offers open captions on big movies and Pasco offers free movies for kids and their families during the summer, as well as $5.50 Tuesdays and sensory-friendly showings of some movies. Visit www.fairchildcinemas.com for more information or check out the Facebook pages for announcements about upcoming shows and events at each location.

1. Fairchild Cinemas

☆ 7x winner! ☆

2871 Duportail St., Richland

509-627-4348

5020 Convention Dr., Pasco

509-544-8500

OPENING SUMMER 2019 - 2823 S. Quillan St.

www.fairchildcinemas.com

2. AMC Kennewick 12

1380 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick

509-374-0356

amctheatres.com

3. Milton-Freewater Drive-In

84322 OR-11, Milton-Freewater, OR

541-938-4327

m-fdriveintheatre.com