Readers' Choice 2019 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Comedy Club

Max Faulkner and Joker’s Comedy Club are a seven-time winner. Tri-City Herald

As far as nightclubs go, many pop up and are just as soon gone. But Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland has stuck around for about 12 years, said owner Max Faulkner. The club space used to be a casino, but when that closed down, Joker’s eventually started promoting musical acts. The club now offers a variety of events, including comedy nights, a ladies night and Saturday salsa music.

Upcoming acts include Gallagher coming in July and Paul Rodriguez this fall.

“This year, the billiards room is undergoing renovations, which includes a new epoxy floor and a glass garage door,” Faulkner said.

1. Joker’s Comedy Club

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

☆ 7x winner! ☆

624 Wellsian Way, Richland

509-943-1173

atomicbowlrichland.com/comedy-club

2. The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland

509-946-9328

emeraldofsiam.com

3. Out and About

327 W. Lewis St., Pasco

509-543-3796

www.cluboutandabout.com