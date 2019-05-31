Readers' Choice
2019 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Comedy Club
As far as nightclubs go, many pop up and are just as soon gone. But Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland has stuck around for about 12 years, said owner Max Faulkner. The club space used to be a casino, but when that closed down, Joker’s eventually started promoting musical acts. The club now offers a variety of events, including comedy nights, a ladies night and Saturday salsa music.
Upcoming acts include Gallagher coming in July and Paul Rodriguez this fall.
“This year, the billiards room is undergoing renovations, which includes a new epoxy floor and a glass garage door,” Faulkner said.
1. Joker’s Comedy Club
☆ 7x winner! ☆
624 Wellsian Way, Richland
509-943-1173
atomicbowlrichland.com/comedy-club
2. The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-946-9328
emeraldofsiam.com
3. Out and About
327 W. Lewis St., Pasco
509-543-3796
Comments