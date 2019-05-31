Readers' Choice 2019 Best Asian Cuisine Restaurant: Bangkok Thai

Bangkok Thai has faithfully served the Tri-Cities a variety of delicious Thai dishes for 13 years.

The Tri-Cities has chosen Bangkok Thai as the Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Awards winner for “Best Asian Cuisine.”

Owner Sice Sabandith had a passion for cooking while growing up, all he would watch would be the cooking channel, and running a restaurant has been something he has always wanted to do.

Three of their best dishes are Pad Thai, Curry and Bangkok Spicy Chicken or Beef, which are part of an array of options available at the restaurant.

When asked what sets it apart from the competition, Sice says, “It is about quality and consistency and teaching the same process to all my employees. Consistency is most important. Attitude is important as well.”

This focus on quality, consistency, and proper training has won the award for “Best Asian Cuisine” for Bangkok Thai and shows that they are the best in town.

1. Bangkok Thai

8318 W Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-7631

www.facebook.com/Bangkok-Thai-Cuisine-Kennewick-160311737357170/

2. Double Dragon

3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-8833

3. Shang Hai Restaurant

3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-8998