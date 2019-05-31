Readers' Choice
2019 Best Bakery: Viera’s Bakery
Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities. Owners Manuel and Esther Viera, have over 40 years experience making sweet breads.
Viera’s is well-known for its excellent fresh churros as well as many flavors of empanadas, including Bavarian cream, pineapple, apple, sweet potato, strawberry, guyaba and coconut. Traditional pan dulce, including Roscas de Reyes, a cake pastry traditionally eaten to celebrate Epiphany, and Pan de Muerto, traditionally baked for Dia de los Muertos, are a specialty.
Both their Pasco locations maintain a tradition of excellence and offer a large variety of sweet breads, cooler drinks and desserts for special occasions.
The bakery opens at 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Lewis Street location and 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Burden Boulevard.
“We start early and our ovens run twenty-four hours a day,” says Marisa Viera, manager of Viera’s Bakery.
Customer favorites include: 1,000 Layers Caramel, Empanada Bavarian Cream, Campechana in assorted flavors, and Mexican cheesecake.
1. Viera’s Bakery
6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco
509-545-4043
430 W. Lewis St., Pasco
509-546-9726
2. Frost Me Sweet
710 The Parkway, Richland
509-420-4704
frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com
3. Spudnut shop
228 Williams Blvd., Richland
509-943-3000
thespudnutshop.com
