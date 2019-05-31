Readers' Choice 2019 Best Bakery: Viera’s Bakery

Viera’s Bakers is the go-to place for sweet treats in the Tri-Cities. Courtesy photo

Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities. Owners Manuel and Esther Viera, have over 40 years experience making sweet breads.

Viera’s is well-known for its excellent fresh churros as well as many flavors of empanadas, including Bavarian cream, pineapple, apple, sweet potato, strawberry, guyaba and coconut. Traditional pan dulce, including Roscas de Reyes, a cake pastry traditionally eaten to celebrate Epiphany, and Pan de Muerto, traditionally baked for Dia de los Muertos, are a specialty.

Both their Pasco locations maintain a tradition of excellence and offer a large variety of sweet breads, cooler drinks and desserts for special occasions.

The bakery opens at 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Lewis Street location and 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Burden Boulevard.

“We start early and our ovens run twenty-four hours a day,” says Marisa Viera, manager of Viera’s Bakery.

Customer favorites include: 1,000 Layers Caramel, Empanada Bavarian Cream, Campechana in assorted flavors, and Mexican cheesecake.

1. Viera’s Bakery

6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-545-4043

430 W. Lewis St., Pasco

509-546-9726

www.vierasbakery.com

2. Frost Me Sweet

710 The Parkway, Richland

509-420-4704

frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com

3. Spudnut shop

228 Williams Blvd., Richland

509-943-3000

thespudnutshop.com