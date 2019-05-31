Readers' Choice 2019 Best Barbecue: Porter’s Real Barbecue

Porter's Real Barbecue is the Tri-Cities favorite Barbecue spot. Tri-City Herald

For the second year in a row, Porter’s Real Barbecue has been voted the best barbecue in the Tri-Cities.

Offering fresh, prime-grade meat that is slow cooked daily and cut to order, Porter’s offers an array of options for the customer looking for great quality BBQ in a place that, according to owner Porter Kinney, “feels like home.”

Porter’s family environment translates through its history, when brothers Porter and Reed Kinney started a food truck that five years later would turn into two brick and mortar locations, one in The Parkway in Richland, the other on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

The restaurant was also featured on a nationally televised program earlier this year. Even before that, Porter’s is so beloved by its customers that they can sell out of items before the end of the day, but when you choose to not cut corners and make top-quality food, it becomes part of the game.

The menu features delicious meats like Dino Ribs and Brisket, unique and mouth-watering sauces, savory sides like Gouda Mac and Cheese, and desserts like Kate’s Banana Pudding made by Porter’s wife, and Mom’s Molasses Bar, made by Porter and Reed’s mother, so there’s no question that Porter’s Real Barbecue is the best barbecue in town.

1. Porter’s Real Barbecue

705 The Parkway, Richland

1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-942-9590

portersrealbbq.com

2. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

122 U.S. 395, Kennewick

509-396-9898

2530 Queensgate Dr., Richland

509-396-9717

6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-412-1515

www.dickeys.com

3. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

8110 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-3405

www.famousdaves.com/Kennewick