Readers' Choice
2019 Best Barbecue: Porter’s Real Barbecue
For the second year in a row, Porter’s Real Barbecue has been voted the best barbecue in the Tri-Cities.
Offering fresh, prime-grade meat that is slow cooked daily and cut to order, Porter’s offers an array of options for the customer looking for great quality BBQ in a place that, according to owner Porter Kinney, “feels like home.”
Porter’s family environment translates through its history, when brothers Porter and Reed Kinney started a food truck that five years later would turn into two brick and mortar locations, one in The Parkway in Richland, the other on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.
The restaurant was also featured on a nationally televised program earlier this year. Even before that, Porter’s is so beloved by its customers that they can sell out of items before the end of the day, but when you choose to not cut corners and make top-quality food, it becomes part of the game.
The menu features delicious meats like Dino Ribs and Brisket, unique and mouth-watering sauces, savory sides like Gouda Mac and Cheese, and desserts like Kate’s Banana Pudding made by Porter’s wife, and Mom’s Molasses Bar, made by Porter and Reed’s mother, so there’s no question that Porter’s Real Barbecue is the best barbecue in town.
1. Porter’s Real Barbecue
705 The Parkway, Richland
1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-942-9590
portersrealbbq.com
2. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
122 U.S. 395, Kennewick
509-396-9898
2530 Queensgate Dr., Richland
509-396-9717
6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco
509-412-1515
www.dickeys.com
3. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
8110 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-3405
www.famousdaves.com/Kennewick
