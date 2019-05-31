Readers' Choice
2019 Best Breakfast: Just Joel’s Cafe
Just Joel’s Café, known for its homemade eggs benedict, breakfast burrito and its many different varieties of homemade pies, has won the award for “Best Breakfast” for the second year in a row.
Cooking food and baking pies with his father and grandmother, Joel always felt it was in his blood to run a restaurant and to just cook food. “Breakfast is my groove, it’s my love. It’s what I do.”
That passion expressed by Joel about cooking translates to the delicious food found after walking through his front door.
When asked what sets his business apart from the competition, Joel answered, “I’m not in competition with any local small business in the Tri-Cities. All of us small businesses are in this together and we have each other’s backs. We’re in competition with ourselves to put out the best product we can. Consistency is key.”
Combine delicious home-made food, an absolute passion to cook and serve the community, and a team of people Joel has around him, who, as Joel puts it, “Without my crew, it wouldn’t be possible,” you have a down-to-earth restaurant that serves amazing breakfast food and is the best in town.
1. Just Joel’s Cafe
1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-396-3846
justjoelscafe.com
2. Magill’s Restaurant and Catering
3214 Rd. 68, Pasco
509-547-6448
3. Sterling’s
3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-736-1588
2500 Queensgate Dr., Richland
509-628-2414
890 George Washington Way, Richland
509-943-1588
sterlingsfamous.com
