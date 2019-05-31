Readers' Choice 2019 Best Breakfast: Just Joel’s Cafe

Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s, features breakfast and lunch with handmade pies and soups at his Kennewick cafe. Tri-City Herald

Just Joel’s Café, known for its homemade eggs benedict, breakfast burrito and its many different varieties of homemade pies, has won the award for “Best Breakfast” for the second year in a row.

Cooking food and baking pies with his father and grandmother, Joel always felt it was in his blood to run a restaurant and to just cook food. “Breakfast is my groove, it’s my love. It’s what I do.”

That passion expressed by Joel about cooking translates to the delicious food found after walking through his front door.

When asked what sets his business apart from the competition, Joel answered, “I’m not in competition with any local small business in the Tri-Cities. All of us small businesses are in this together and we have each other’s backs. We’re in competition with ourselves to put out the best product we can. Consistency is key.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Combine delicious home-made food, an absolute passion to cook and serve the community, and a team of people Joel has around him, who, as Joel puts it, “Without my crew, it wouldn’t be possible,” you have a down-to-earth restaurant that serves amazing breakfast food and is the best in town.

1. Just Joel’s Cafe

1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-396-3846

justjoelscafe.com

2. Magill’s Restaurant and Catering

3214 Rd. 68, Pasco

509-547-6448

magillsrestaurants.com

3. Sterling’s

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

2500 Queensgate Dr., Richland

509-628-2414

890 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-1588

sterlingsfamous.com