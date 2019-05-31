Readers' Choice 2019 Best Catering: CG Public House

CG Public House offers a delicious variety on their menu including House Ground Burgers. Courtesy photo

CG Public House celebrated its 40th anniversary in January. One of the changes to CG Public House is cutting back on plastic bottles. They now have canned water. This “green” change should reduce water bottle plastic waste by 24,000 bottles per year.

Shirley Simmons has been around the restaurant business her entire life. Her parents, Chuck and Mabel Wyatt, owned the Pancake Corral, which opened in 1979 at the corner of Highway 395 and Vista Way in Kennewick. The public loved the Pancake Corral and in 1984, with increasing customers, it was remodeled and renamed The Country Gentleman.

In 1996, Shirley and her husband Steve became partners and added catering, which was so successful that they outgrew their kitchen and moved to a new building at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. In 2017, their son Kyle modernized the restaurant and called it CG Public House.

CG Public House includes the restaurant, bar and outside patio. Some customer favorites include: House Ground Burgers, Cougar Gold Mac and Cheese, Monte Cristo, Chicken and Waffles, and House-Made Chicken Pot Pie. Prime rib is served every Thursday to Saturday nights and they serve up a great breakfast, which includes their Adult Pop Tarts and Mini-Maple Bacon Donuts. They use local ingredients wherever possible and are known for excellent service and dependability. In 2018, CG Public House catered 3,100 events ranging from 10 – 4,000 people. During peak season, they may be catering up to 30 events a day.

Be sure to follow CG Public House on Facebook and Instagram for photos and specials! And check out the bar, which serves delicious Mimosas and Bloody Marys.

1. CG Public House

9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-0128

www.cgpublichouseandcatering.com

2. Castle Catering

706 Williams Blvd., Richland

509-375-4000

www.castleeventcatering.com

3. Porter’s Real Barbecue

705 The Parkway, Richland

1022 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-942-9590

portersrealbbq.com