Readers' Choice 2019 Best Cocktails: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

Old Smokey at Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar in Kennewick Courtesy Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for Best Cocktails, Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar! They have over 26 martinis. The Lemon Drop Martini is usually really popular but competes with the “Smoked Sailor” as the favorite.

I had the opportunity to speak with Dan, Twigs’ executive chef, who proudly exclaimed, “I love working here because as a chef I am given a lot of freedom and creativity to try out new dishes.”

The ambience and opulence alone is worth the visit, plus bartenders Todd and Justin offer great hospitality.

Todd recommended that I try the “Smoked Sailor,” an old-fashioned featuring Sailor Jerry and then smoked with applewood chips. Yup, they smoke applewood chips right in front of you. I tried it. Go try it. Thank me later — or thank Todd. “Smoked Sailor, I created that one,” he says proudly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tri-Cities is teeming with creators of all sorts these days. We are a burgeoning hub of artists of all types, including Todd, an artist at both cocktails and hospitality. I’m glad they sent a poet to write this. I was inspired.

From the front door to the friendly chef’s that smile and wave from the kitchen, everybody that works for Twigs treats you like an old friend they’re glad to see again.

1. Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #901A, Kennewick

509-735-3411

twigsbistro.com

2. The Bradley

404 Bradley Blvd. #106, Richland

509-940-5585

atthebradley.com

3. Proof Gastropub

924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. 310, Kennewick

509-820-3321

proofgastropub.com