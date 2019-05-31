Readers' Choice 2019 Best Family Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant

Sterling’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and Tri-Cities diners have voted them the best family-style restaurant in town. Courtesy photo

For the second straight year, Sterling’s Restaurant was voted “Best Family-Style Restaurant” in the Tri-Cities.

First opening in 1990, Sterling’s has been known for being a family restaurant, serving delicious food and providing a warm atmosphere inviting to anyone who walks through its doors.

Sterling’s Restaurant has three locations in the Tri-Cities: one in Kennewick on Clearwater, and the other two in Richland on George Washington Way and on Queensgate Drive.

Offering a variety of options from delicious ribeye steak, a multitude of omelets, burgers and pasta to a wonderful salad bar, owner Jim Sterling wanted to make sure there is something for everyone. Since he was raised in a restaurant, the restaurant business runs in Jim’s blood, which helped him create the family atmosphere that many patrons experience on a daily basis.

Sterling’s has had a loyal customer base supporting it for over 20 years.

Jim puts it simply, “it’s a big house and you’re having your friends over all the time.”

That type of attitude and creed makes Sterling’s Restaurant the best in town.

1. Sterling’s Restaurant

2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-2414

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

890 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-1588

sterlingsfamous.com

2. Foodies Brick and Mortar

308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-591-0424

www.foodiesbrickandmortar.com

3. Magill’s

3214 Road 68, Pasco

509-547-6448

magillsrestaurants.com