Readers' Choice
2019 Best Family Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant
For the second straight year, Sterling’s Restaurant was voted “Best Family-Style Restaurant” in the Tri-Cities.
First opening in 1990, Sterling’s has been known for being a family restaurant, serving delicious food and providing a warm atmosphere inviting to anyone who walks through its doors.
Sterling’s Restaurant has three locations in the Tri-Cities: one in Kennewick on Clearwater, and the other two in Richland on George Washington Way and on Queensgate Drive.
Offering a variety of options from delicious ribeye steak, a multitude of omelets, burgers and pasta to a wonderful salad bar, owner Jim Sterling wanted to make sure there is something for everyone. Since he was raised in a restaurant, the restaurant business runs in Jim’s blood, which helped him create the family atmosphere that many patrons experience on a daily basis.
Sterling’s has had a loyal customer base supporting it for over 20 years.
Jim puts it simply, “it’s a big house and you’re having your friends over all the time.”
That type of attitude and creed makes Sterling’s Restaurant the best in town.
1. Sterling’s Restaurant
2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-628-2414
3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-736-1588
890 George Washington Way, Richland
509-943-1588
sterlingsfamous.com
2. Foodies Brick and Mortar
308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-591-0424
www.foodiesbrickandmortar.com
3. Magill’s
3214 Road 68, Pasco
509-547-6448
magillsrestaurants.com
Comments