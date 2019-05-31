Readers' Choice
2019 Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point
Anthony’s offers Tri-Citians the best in fine dining with its elegant and comfortable atmosphere. Guests enter the restaurant to an exciting view of the open grill and panoramic windows overlooking Marina Park along the Columbia River in Richland. Tables are beautifully set with quality tableware and employees maintain the highest standards of service. Their in-house blueberry and huckleberry lemonades are a delicious treat on a summer evening, along with the fresh, locally made strawberry ice cream guests love!
The private room, along with high ceilings and a warm ambiance, has a 60-person stand-up reception capacity and a 40-person seated capacity. The Vineyard Room has an adjoining private deck that also overlooks the Columbia River. During warmer months, the deck may be used to increase reception capacity.
Anthony’s is open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule the banquet room for your event, contact Anthony’s Managers, (509)946-3474 or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.
1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point
550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland
(509) 946-3474
2. Cedars Restaurant
355 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick
509-582-2143
cedarskennewick.com
3. Budd’s Broiler
450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland
509-946-8178
www.anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler
