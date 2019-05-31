Readers' Choice 2019 Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

Anthony’s at Columbia Point has once again been voted best seafood and best fine dining in the Tri-Cities. Courtesy photo

Anthony’s offers Tri-Citians the best in fine dining with its elegant and comfortable atmosphere. Guests enter the restaurant to an exciting view of the open grill and panoramic windows overlooking Marina Park along the Columbia River in Richland. Tables are beautifully set with quality tableware and employees maintain the highest standards of service. Their in-house blueberry and huckleberry lemonades are a delicious treat on a summer evening, along with the fresh, locally made strawberry ice cream guests love!

The private room, along with high ceilings and a warm ambiance, has a 60-person stand-up reception capacity and a 40-person seated capacity. The Vineyard Room has an adjoining private deck that also overlooks the Columbia River. During warmer months, the deck may be used to increase reception capacity.

Anthony’s is open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule the banquet room for your event, contact Anthony’s Managers, (509)946-3474 or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.

1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point

550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

(509) 946-3474

www.anthonys.com

2. Cedars Restaurant

355 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick

509-582-2143

cedarskennewick.com

3. Budd’s Broiler

450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-8178

www.anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler