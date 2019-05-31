Readers' Choice
2019 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat Grill
With a love for the spiciness of Asian curries and Mexican American heritage, Felix Sanchez and his wife Jenny started El Fat Cat Grill. Originally a brick and mortar restaurant, after their first year, they “took a gamble” said Jenny, and purchased a food truck.
Felix has worked in kitchens since he was 15. “It is something I have learned to love,” said Felix who has a desire “to learn from other chefs and [learn] different styles of cooking.”
The food’s freshness cannot be beat. The duo makes 50 lbs of pico de gallo daily. The acclaimed chorizo is made from scratch along with all of their sauces.
One fresh dish customers enjoy is the unique HabaYaki burrito. “The food we serve here, you won’t find anywhere else.”
“Thank you Tri-Cities for your local support, we wouldn’t be here without our loyal customers,” said Felix and Jenny.
1. El Fat Cat Grill
539 N. Edison St., Kennewick
509-546-1413
2. Fresh Out the Box
5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. 102, Kennewick
509-619-0011
www.freshouttheboxtc.com
3. Tony’s Tacos
3809 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-735-2189
