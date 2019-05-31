Readers' Choice 2019 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Yogurt Beach

Yogurt Beach in Kennewick. Courtesy photo

With bright recumbent lawn chairs and colorful décor all around, Yogurt Beach is our People’s Choice Award for Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt shop in town. It really is a great location for a frozen yogurt spot, too. You can enjoy your dessert indoors or outdoors and have an equally great experience!

“The relationships we’ve cultivated within our community is the strongest pillar holding up Yogurt Beach. We’re locally owned, have a fun atmosphere, high quality product and a huge variety of flavors and toppings that can please just about anybody. But I’ve been told time and time again by our customers that the main reason they come back is because of our passionate and friendly staff. Our goal is to be the sweetest part of our customers’ day and earning this achievement fuels our excitement in serving our community that much more!”, says Shonisee Hess, Manager of Yogurt Beach

Yogurt Beach keeps it fun and creative! They have even featured Marvel-themed frozen yogurt. If you check out their Instagram account, you can see all of the different flavors and themes they have offered for their customers.

Yogurt Beach is positioned perfectly on the NW corner of 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard. Patrons will catch beautiful views of both Badger and Candy Mountain not to mention witness some pretty amazing sunsets as they enjoy their treats!

1. Yogurt Beach

910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. A, Kennewick

509-579-0316

www.yogurtbeachkennewick.com

2. My Froyo

2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-737-0777

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-3444

4803 Clemente Ln., Pasco

509-547-3300

3. Baskin Robbins

2803 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-9279

2307 W. Court St., Pasco

509-542-1931

890 Stevens Drive, Richland

509-943-3231

140 Gage Blvd. #205, Richland

509-374-4310

baskinrobbins.com