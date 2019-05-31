Readers' Choice
2019 Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Yogurt Beach
With bright recumbent lawn chairs and colorful décor all around, Yogurt Beach is our People’s Choice Award for Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt shop in town. It really is a great location for a frozen yogurt spot, too. You can enjoy your dessert indoors or outdoors and have an equally great experience!
“The relationships we’ve cultivated within our community is the strongest pillar holding up Yogurt Beach. We’re locally owned, have a fun atmosphere, high quality product and a huge variety of flavors and toppings that can please just about anybody. But I’ve been told time and time again by our customers that the main reason they come back is because of our passionate and friendly staff. Our goal is to be the sweetest part of our customers’ day and earning this achievement fuels our excitement in serving our community that much more!”, says Shonisee Hess, Manager of Yogurt Beach
Yogurt Beach keeps it fun and creative! They have even featured Marvel-themed frozen yogurt. If you check out their Instagram account, you can see all of the different flavors and themes they have offered for their customers.
Yogurt Beach is positioned perfectly on the NW corner of 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard. Patrons will catch beautiful views of both Badger and Candy Mountain not to mention witness some pretty amazing sunsets as they enjoy their treats!
1. Yogurt Beach
910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. A, Kennewick
509-579-0316
www.yogurtbeachkennewick.com
2. My Froyo
2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-737-0777
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-735-3444
4803 Clemente Ln., Pasco
509-547-3300
3. Baskin Robbins
2803 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-783-9279
2307 W. Court St., Pasco
509-542-1931
890 Stevens Drive, Richland
509-943-3231
140 Gage Blvd. #205, Richland
509-374-4310
baskinrobbins.com
