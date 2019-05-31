Readers' Choice 2019 Best Mexican Restaurant: Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Catering

Street tacos are a favorite at Fiesta. Courtesy photo

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant was born out of Isidro Ortiz’s desire to help his mother, Teresa Ortiz, reach her dreams. The siblings came together and started the restaurant. Mom was the chef and the others worked as servers.

Today, customers enjoy the family feel on which the restaurant was built. Fresh guacamole is made table-side and there’s a fresh salsa bar with homemade tortillas, plus live music every Thursday through Sunday. “We have a very good, loyal staff that keeps that engine running,” says Isidro.

All of the recipes are Isidro’s mother’s from the coast town of Michoacán, Mexico. One customer favorite is the Enchiladas Michoacanas. Corn tortillas filled with Mexican cotija cheese, onion, oregano, and jalapeño juice. Served with a side of carne asada and topped with lettuce, tomato slices, jalapeños and cheese. As stated on the menu, “thank you for letting my family and I take care of you and your family.”

1. Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Catering

8524 W. Gage Blvd. #130, Kennewick

509-586-4456

5210 N. Road 68 #L, Pasco

509-543-6884

2731 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-219-0552

www.fiestarestaurant.com

2. Azteca Mexican Restaurant

2807 W. 10th Ave., Ste. 640, Kennewick

509-735-7231

6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

509-735-6661

aztecamex.com

3. Hacienda Del Sol

5024 Road 68, Ste. A, Pasco

509-547-1722

haciendadelsolwa.com