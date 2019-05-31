Readers' Choice
2019 Best Microbrewery/Distillery: Ice Harbor Brewing Company
Ice Harbor Brewing Co., co-owned by Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish, has been serving beer and an array of food options to Tri-Citians for 22 years.
For the seventh straight year, the Tri-Cities has spoken. They have voted Ice Harbor Brewery as the “Best Microbrewery or Distillery” in the Tri-Cities.
There are two locations for Ice Harbor Brewing Co.: their original location in downtown Kennewick on Benton Street and their location on Clover Island.
Ice Harbor Brewing prides itself on keeping its selection of beer fresh and new for customers.
They focus on how to “improve the diversity and quality” of the beers to ensure this happens. One recent addition is a new beer called the “Maiden Washington Blonde,” with all its ingredients coming from agricultural sources within Washington.
Ice Harbor is a brewing company that loves to give back to the community as well. Whether it be the Boys and Girls Club, or something else, Ice Harbor wants to be involved.
Co-owner Mike Hall says, “I believe in giving back to the community. It’s the right thing to do.” In a place that knows regulars by name, the servers “make sure everyone feels welcome.”
That feeds into the family-friendly environment and combines with a dedication to customers and product, making Ice Harbor Brewing the best in town.
1. Ice Harbor Brewing Company
☆ 7x winner! ☆
206 N. Benton St., Kennewick
509-582-5340
350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick
509-586-3181
iceharbor.com
2. Bombing Range Brewing Company
2000 Logston Blvd. #126, Richland
509-392-3377
bombingrangebrewing.com
3. D’s Wicked Cider
9312 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick
509-627-3100
www.dswickedcider.com
