Readers' Choice 2019 Best Outdoor Dining: LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen

A beautiful view, a welcoming environment and a dedicated and passionate staff make Lu Lu Craft Bar and Kitchen the best in town. Courtesy photo

LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen was voted “Best Outdoor Dining” for the 2019 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Awards.

LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant that was opened by Cindy Goulet in 2016. She earned her degree in hotel and restaurant management from Washington State University. Her daughter, Paige Goulet, who runs daily operations of the restaurant as well as finances, earned her degree in hospitality from Washington State University as well.

The term “farm to table” takes on an authentic meaning when it comes to LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen.

Cindy Goulet grew up on the farm her family owns, Easterday Farms. The beef comes from that same farm and the pork and bacon from pigs raised at the family home. Potatoes and onions used in the kitchen come from Easterday Farms as well, and any other produce comes from local farmers they know and trust.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All in all, LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen is focused on providing quality ingredients to offer its customers. Amazing food just adds to the outdoor dining experience that is truly out of this world.

What sets LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen apart from the competition is spacious outside accommodations, recently installed heaters, and a gorgeous view of the Columbia River that takes your breath away.

As Paige Goulet puts it, “it gives a really good, inviting vibe for our customers. Our waiting staff love to be able to serve our customers outside.”

When you combine a beautiful view, a welcoming environment and a dedicated and passionate staff, it is no wonder why Lu Lu Craft Bar and Kitchen was voted the best in town.

1. LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen

606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-713-7880

www.lulucraftbar.com

2. Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris

844 Tulip Lane, Richland

509-628-1619

www.tagariswines.com/index.html

3. Cedars Restaurant

355 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick

509-582-2143

www.cedarskennewick.com