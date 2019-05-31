Readers' Choice
2019 Best Pizza: Brick House Pizza
For two decades, family-owned Brick House Pizza has outperformed the ever-increasing number of chain pizzerias in the Tri-Cities area. The friendly staff and great service are aspects of Brick House’s atmosphere that are much lauded along with, of course, pizza that’s out of this world.
Unique combinations bearing titles such as Pickle Face, Greek Gyro and Beer Garden make Brick House a great place to tickle one’s taste buds. The Brick House Special is reportedly the restaurant’s most ordered pizza pie. Thin-crust and gluten-free options are also available, as well as unique add-ons such as smoked oysters.
If one isn’t in the mood for pizza, Brick House also offers a salad bar, breadsticks, buffalo wings, specialty sandwiches such as the signature Big Bull and an assortment of burgers—all available for takeout. The dining room can also be reserved in advance for parties.
1. Brick House Pizza
3791 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland
509-967-3733
www.facebook.com/pages/Brick-House-Pizza/116411401720235
2. Stick + Stone
3027 Duportail St, Richland
509-627-2450
stickandstonepizza.com
3. MOD Pizza
2803 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-628-1515
modpizza.com
Comments