Readers' Choice 2019 Best Pizza: Brick House Pizza

For two decades, family-owned Brick House Pizza has outperformed the ever-increasing number of chain pizzerias in the Tri-Cities area. The friendly staff and great service are aspects of Brick House’s atmosphere that are much lauded along with, of course, pizza that’s out of this world.

Unique combinations bearing titles such as Pickle Face, Greek Gyro and Beer Garden make Brick House a great place to tickle one’s taste buds. The Brick House Special is reportedly the restaurant’s most ordered pizza pie. Thin-crust and gluten-free options are also available, as well as unique add-ons such as smoked oysters.

If one isn’t in the mood for pizza, Brick House also offers a salad bar, breadsticks, buffalo wings, specialty sandwiches such as the signature Big Bull and an assortment of burgers—all available for takeout. The dining room can also be reserved in advance for parties.

1. Brick House Pizza

3791 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland

509-967-3733

www.facebook.com/pages/Brick-House-Pizza/116411401720235

