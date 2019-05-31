Readers' Choice 2019 Best Seafood Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

The seafood at Anthony’s is selected fresh and always the “Best of the Season.” Courtesy photo

Anthony’s is part of a family of seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating back to 1969.

Tim Ferleman is a seasoned fisherman, former Anthony’s chef and currently Head Seafood Buyer for Anthony’s Seafood Company. He and the rest of the culinary team at Anthony’s is committed to providing all of Anthony’s with the very best Pacific Northwest seafood available.

Anthony’s serves Wild Alaska Silver Salmon, Wild Alaska Cod, Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Alaska Spot Prawns and Wild Alaska Weathervane Scallops as well as ling cod, petrale sole, rockfish, Ahi, Mahi Mahi and swordfish. Shellfish includes: the finest Dungeness crab, Manila clams, mussels and oysters.

The Anthony’s team is HACCP trained and has strict adherence to “Best Practice” standards. The seafood is selected fresh and always the “Best of the Season.” When customers taste the perfectly cooked, flaky salmon, they know they are truly getting the best quality.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read more about their commitment to excellent seafood on their website, www.anthonys.com/anthonys-seafood.

Anthony’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule their private room for your event, contact Anthony’s Managers, (509) 946-3474. Or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.

1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point

550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-3474

www.anthonys.com

2. Bonefish Grill

133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland

509-628-9296

www.bonefishgrill.com

3. Red Lobster

1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-1190

www.redlobster.com