Readers' Choice
2019 Best Seafood Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point
Anthony’s is part of a family of seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating back to 1969.
Tim Ferleman is a seasoned fisherman, former Anthony’s chef and currently Head Seafood Buyer for Anthony’s Seafood Company. He and the rest of the culinary team at Anthony’s is committed to providing all of Anthony’s with the very best Pacific Northwest seafood available.
Anthony’s serves Wild Alaska Silver Salmon, Wild Alaska Cod, Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Alaska Spot Prawns and Wild Alaska Weathervane Scallops as well as ling cod, petrale sole, rockfish, Ahi, Mahi Mahi and swordfish. Shellfish includes: the finest Dungeness crab, Manila clams, mussels and oysters.
The Anthony’s team is HACCP trained and has strict adherence to “Best Practice” standards. The seafood is selected fresh and always the “Best of the Season.” When customers taste the perfectly cooked, flaky salmon, they know they are truly getting the best quality.
Read more about their commitment to excellent seafood on their website, www.anthonys.com/anthonys-seafood.
Anthony’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule their private room for your event, contact Anthony’s Managers, (509) 946-3474. Or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.
1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point
550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland
509-946-3474
www.anthonys.com
2. Bonefish Grill
133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland
509-628-9296
www.bonefishgrill.com
3. Red Lobster
1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-735-1190
www.redlobster.com
