Readers' Choice 2019 Best Sports Bar: Uncle Sam’s Saloon

With 54 televisions and even more beers on tap, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is the ultimate destination for sports fans. Courtesy photo

With over 60 beers on tap and 54 televisions that you can see from any seat in the house, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is back for a third time as the People’s Choice Award winner for Best Sports Bar.

This sports bar really does set itself apart. Regulars are loyal, especially when bartenders and chefs greet them by first name. It has that inviting welcome-home-vibe that you want your favorite pub to have, and the sheer hospitality will have you feeling right at home.

The owner started Uncle Sam’s Saloon back in January 2004, and it has been a household name in the Tri-Cities ever since. Customers love the large variety of both beers and spirits. And their menu also has gotten rave reviews for being a bar-food lovers’ culinary dream come to life!

1. Uncle Sam’s Saloon

8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-8942

www.unclesamsaloon.com

2. Kimo’s

2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland

509-783-5747

kimosrmbc.com

3. Sports Page Bar & Grill

6 S. Cascade St., Kennewick

509-585-0590

www.facebook.com/sportspagebar