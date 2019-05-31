Readers' Choice 2019 Best Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse in Kennewick. Courtesy photo

A slogan like “Legendary Food, Legendary Service” could be hard to live up to — unless you’re talking Texas Roadhouse. The lively steakhouse again topped the list this year, and Steve Dunn, local managing partner, says it’s a badge of honor for the restaurant.

“We don’t cut corners on our food quality or our service,” said Dunn. “We back up our legendary food and service.”

Texas Roadhouse focuses on making food from scratch — making between 2,000 and 5,000 rolls a day — and employs a butcher to cut almost all steaks on site. In service, they keep each server to a maximum of three tables, each one with a bucket of peanuts free for the cracking.

Texas Roadhouse focuses not only on its food and service but also on giving back to the community through its peanut sales, donations — many of them edible — for nonprofits and use of the building and parking lots.

“It takes time. You have to sink your roots deep,” Dunn said. “We really want to be a part of the community and give back. It’s been a blessing.”

The Kennewick location is the only one in the state, and Dunn said it’s been a great fit.

1. Texas Roadhouse

☆ 7x winner! ☆

835 N. Columbia Center Blvd., #C, Kennewick

509-783-1288

www.texasroadhouse.com

2. Budd’s Broiler

450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-8178

www.anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler

3. Outback Steakhouse

6819 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

509-735-9304

www.outback.com