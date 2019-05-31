Readers' Choice 2019 Best Local Radio Personality: Adam and Jen in the Morning

Adam and Jen in the Morning on 94.9 The Wolf. Courtesy photo

After a couple of seasons in the running, Adam Lamberd and Jennifer Little of “Adam and Jen in the Morning” on 94.9 The Wolf country radio are ecstatic to be named the No. 1 radio personalities in the Tri-Cities.

“We’re definitely excited, and it just shows and proves that we have some of the greatest listeners out there,” Lamberd said.

Little said she and Lamberd are like siblings, and whereas other shows often work off a script, she and Lamberd usually start with whatever comes to them that morning and run with it. Little feels it’s what has led to their success.

“We’re very relatable,” Little said. “This is how we do things. It’s just real. … Our listeners know we’re human.”

Both hosts greatly enjoy the candid stories their listeners in turn share. “We have a lot of fun,” Little said.

You can catch Lamberd and Little from 5:30 to 10 a.m. every weekday.

1. Adam and Jen in the Morning

4304 W. 24th Ave., Ste. 200, Kennewick

509-222-0949

www.949thewolf.com/adam-jen

2. Reka

Power 99.1

www.power991fm.com

3. Michael McDonnal

Mix 105.3

www.mix1053.com