Readers' Choice 2019 Best Local Sports Team: Tri-City Americans

The Tri-City Americans commitment to the community, including donating stuffed animals from the annual Teddy Bear Toss game to local charities, is one reason the were voted the Best Local Sports Team. Courtesy Tri-City Americans

If there’s one thing that Tri-Citians love more than our 270 days of sunshine per year, it’s sports! We have the most die-hard sports fans. So it’s a monumental compliment to be chosen by our sports fanatics for the winner for Best Local Sports Team!

The players really do put their entire heart into that game, and anyone who has ever attended a game can vouch for that! But you want to know what is really impressive about the Tri-City Americans? In the last 14 years, they have raised over $230,000 for the Tri-City Cancer Center. As you can see, their teamwork spills over into the community and benefits those in need.

“Once again, it’s truly an honor to be selected by Mid-Columbia fans for the season straight year. The Americans have celebrated 31 seasons with the loyalty and support of these great fans which makes the club the longest running sports franchise in the area’s history. It’s our honor as an organization to represent this wonderful community and look forward to serving and entertaining the community for many years to come,” said Craig West, the vice president of broadcasting and sponsorship.

1. Tri-City Americans

7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-0606

www.amshockey.com

2. Tri-City Dust Devils

6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-544-8789

dustdevilsbaseball.com

3. Atomic City Roller Girls

www.atomiccityrollergirls.org