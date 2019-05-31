Readers' Choice
2019 Best Local Sports Team: Tri-City Americans
If there’s one thing that Tri-Citians love more than our 270 days of sunshine per year, it’s sports! We have the most die-hard sports fans. So it’s a monumental compliment to be chosen by our sports fanatics for the winner for Best Local Sports Team!
The players really do put their entire heart into that game, and anyone who has ever attended a game can vouch for that! But you want to know what is really impressive about the Tri-City Americans? In the last 14 years, they have raised over $230,000 for the Tri-City Cancer Center. As you can see, their teamwork spills over into the community and benefits those in need.
“Once again, it’s truly an honor to be selected by Mid-Columbia fans for the season straight year. The Americans have celebrated 31 seasons with the loyalty and support of these great fans which makes the club the longest running sports franchise in the area’s history. It’s our honor as an organization to represent this wonderful community and look forward to serving and entertaining the community for many years to come,” said Craig West, the vice president of broadcasting and sponsorship.
1. Tri-City Americans
7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
509-736-0606
www.amshockey.com
2. Tri-City Dust Devils
6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco
509-544-8789
dustdevilsbaseball.com
3. Atomic City Roller Girls
www.atomiccityrollergirls.org
Comments