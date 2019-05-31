Readers' Choice 2019 Best Real Estate Agent: Burt Lovejoy - Edge Real Estate

Dedication to top-notch service and communication and presence throughout the entire process, before and after sale, are what propelled Burt Lovejoy to win Best Real Estate Agent. Courtesy photo

“Don’t be surprised if I show up on my motorcycle for appointments,” says Burt Lovejoy. “I’m not what most people expect; I’m totally a come as you are type of guy, and I think people really appreciate that. No status, nothing implied; I’m going to be the same to you as I am to friends and family.”

Lovejoy said he’s always had an entrepreneurial mind, so after being a machinist for over 12 years, he decided to ditch the overhead and get into realty almost a decade ago.

Lovejoy said what sets him apart is his dedication to top-notch service and communication and presence throughout the entire process, before and after sale. “I strive for the best every time with every deal,” he said. Over 100 five-star reviews and not a single negative one in sight backs that up.

Burt Lovejoy’s current listings can be found on Edge Real Estate.

1. Burt Lovejoy - Edge Real Estate

7411 W. Clearwater Ave., Bldg. C, Kennewick

509-308-2188

www.lovejoyrealestate.net

2. Jason and Jennifer Phipps

8200 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-539-2505

509realestate.com

3. Vicki Monteagudo

89 W. Gage Blvd., Richland

509-947-0323

www.century21tri-cities.com