Readers' Choice
2019 Best Real Estate Agent: Burt Lovejoy - Edge Real Estate
“Don’t be surprised if I show up on my motorcycle for appointments,” says Burt Lovejoy. “I’m not what most people expect; I’m totally a come as you are type of guy, and I think people really appreciate that. No status, nothing implied; I’m going to be the same to you as I am to friends and family.”
Lovejoy said he’s always had an entrepreneurial mind, so after being a machinist for over 12 years, he decided to ditch the overhead and get into realty almost a decade ago.
Lovejoy said what sets him apart is his dedication to top-notch service and communication and presence throughout the entire process, before and after sale. “I strive for the best every time with every deal,” he said. Over 100 five-star reviews and not a single negative one in sight backs that up.
Burt Lovejoy’s current listings can be found on Edge Real Estate.
1. Burt Lovejoy - Edge Real Estate
7411 W. Clearwater Ave., Bldg. C, Kennewick
509-308-2188
www.lovejoyrealestate.net
2. Jason and Jennifer Phipps
8200 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
509-539-2505
509realestate.com
3. Vicki Monteagudo
89 W. Gage Blvd., Richland
509-947-0323
www.century21tri-cities.com
Comments