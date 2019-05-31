Readers' Choice 2019 Best TV News Anchor: Tracci Dial

A Northwest native, Tracci Dial has been keeping viewers informed on KNDU since 2012. Courtesy photo

Winning the People’s Choice Awards for Best TV News Anchor has to be quite the honor, and Traci Dial accepts the accolade with grace and humility. Dial knew that she was going to be a news anchor at a very early age.

She has been delivering the local news at KNDU since 2012 and by all appearances she plans to keep doing so.

“THANK YOU! It's true, what they say, that if you find a job you love you'll never work a day in your life. I'm honored to once again be awarded for simply doing what I love each day. I work hard and I take pride in what we do at NBC Right Now as a community-oriented news station. Unlike many journalists, the Tri-Cities isn't a stepping stone in my career. I've grown to deeply love this part of the northwest and it's become my home. Late this summer, my fiancee and I will begin the next chapter of our lives here - and we can't wait for wait the future holds. Thank you for following along, tuning in and saying hello when you see me out and about. I'm truly humbled and honored. See you at five!”

When she’s not reporting news, she spends her time giving back to the community by volunteering with Junior Achievement, serving on the board of directors for Field of Grace and she is a proud member of the Taco Crawl Committee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1. Tracci Dial

NBC Right Now KNDU/KNDO

www.nbcrightnow.com

2. Eliana Sheriff

KEPR TV

www.keprtv.com

3. Scott Stovall

KEPR TV

www.keprtv.com