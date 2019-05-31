Readers' Choice 2019 Best Appliance Store: Fred’s Appliance

Fred's Appliance offers shoppers a wide range of household appliances, from stoves and refrigerators to washers and dryers. Courtesy photo

Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home, said store manager Brett Steinauer.

A basic refrigerator? Absolutely. Or how about one with smart technology that’ll let you check to see if you’re out of ketchup while you’re at the store? They have that, too.

And if they don’t have a piece in stock, they can get it.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space between its showroom and warehouse, Fred’s Appliance is home to the largest selection of appliances in the Tri-Cities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We do inexpensive (pieces) all the way to high-end,” Steinauer said.

The store also does appliance repair.

“It’s really about the people who shop here,” Steinauer said. “We really want the experience to be positive for people, so they can come in here and be put in front of what they want or need.”

1. Fred's Appliance

☆ 7x winner! ☆

383 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-9595

www.fredsappliances.com

2. Bunch Finnigan Appliances

9 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-586-1074

www.go2bunch.com

3. Garrison's Home Appliance Center

412 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick

509-783-1876

www.garrisonappliance.com