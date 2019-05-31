Readers' Choice
2019 Best Appliance Store: Fred’s Appliance
Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home, said store manager Brett Steinauer.
A basic refrigerator? Absolutely. Or how about one with smart technology that’ll let you check to see if you’re out of ketchup while you’re at the store? They have that, too.
And if they don’t have a piece in stock, they can get it.
With more than 30,000 square feet of space between its showroom and warehouse, Fred’s Appliance is home to the largest selection of appliances in the Tri-Cities.
“We do inexpensive (pieces) all the way to high-end,” Steinauer said.
The store also does appliance repair.
“It’s really about the people who shop here,” Steinauer said. “We really want the experience to be positive for people, so they can come in here and be put in front of what they want or need.”
1. Fred's Appliance
☆ 7x winner! ☆
383 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-736-9595
www.fredsappliances.com
2. Bunch Finnigan Appliances
9 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick
509-586-1074
www.go2bunch.com
3. Garrison's Home Appliance Center
412 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick
509-783-1876
www.garrisonappliance.com
