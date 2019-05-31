Readers' Choice 2019 Best Auto Service Center: Roy’s Garage

Dedication, quality, and “honest work at honest prices” are what makes Roy’s Garage the best in town. Courtesy photo

Jason Roy has owned and operated Roy’s Garage for 5 years, and in 2019, it was voted “Best Auto Service Center” in the Tri-Cities.

Roy has no other staff, no other technicians. Every car that comes through his shop, he works on himself.

As Jason put it, “I’m a one-man show that tries to help who I can.”

Out of high school, Jason began doing mechanic’s work and has always worked on cars. One day he decided to do his own thing and open his own shop where he can give vehicles and customers the proper attention they deserve.

He’s ASE certified, runs a business that is appointment-based, and the types of services he offers include oil changes, brake work, electrical diagnostics and repair work on an array of makes and models.

His slogan, “honest work at honest prices,” translates to the rave reviews he has received online.

When asked what sets him apart from the competition, Jason said, “taking care of customers the best I can and doing what’s right.”

The only advertising that Jason does is via social media and word of mouth. “My workmanship speaks for itself. The best advertisement is a referral,” he believes.

He has turned down commercial work to be able to focus just on privately owned vehicles. He said, “I want to take care of the little guy.”

A dedication to his craft, the quality he puts into his work, and his “honest work at honest prices” are what makes Roy’s Garage the best in town.

1. Roy’s Garage

18408 S. 1884 Pr., Kennewick

509-987-3686

www.facebook.com/roysgarage01

2. Platinum Automotive

532 S. Steptoe St., #110, Kennewick

509-528-5115

platinumautotech.com

3. McCurley Integrity Dealerships

1230 North Autoplex Way, Pasco

509-547-5555

www.billmccurley.com