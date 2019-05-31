Readers' Choice 2019 Best Chiropractor: Justice Family Chiropractic

Justice Family Chiropractic. Courtesy photo

Because of its excellent customer experience, Justice Family Chiropractic has been voted to receive the 2019 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Award for “Best Chiropractor.”

Daniel and Lindsay Justice both graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2010. After working with other doctors in Ohio, Daniel and Lindsay moved to Washington in 2013 and started Justice Family Chiropractic.

They offer care to anyone from day-old infants to senior citizens and love to take care of entire families. When asked what sets them apart from the competition, Dr. Lindsay Justice said it was about the customer experience. “We strive to have the best customer service experience for our patients. Our team comes to work because they want to serve the members of our community and be the highlight of their day.”

Being the bright spot in someone’s day is only the beginning, for Justice Family Chiropractic also focuses on transparency and being thorough, ensuring that the necessary diagnostics are done to put together a plan before starting care. “We want patients to know, before starting care, what we expect they will need, to get back to doing the things they love.”

Combining quality care, transparency and a willingness to make a difference in a person’s day, makes Justice Family Chiropractic the best in town.

1. Justice Family Chiropractic

7106 W. Hood Pl., Kennewick

509-222-1132

www.justicefamilychiropractic.com

2. Matheson Chiropractic & Wellness Center

515 N. Neel St., Kennewick

509-783-4994

drbenmatheson.com

3. Back to Basics Chiropractic

8033 W. Grandridge Blvd., Ste. C, Kennewick

509-783-2225

www.back2basics.com