Readers' Choice 2019 Best Contractor: Lodestar Construction Services, Inc.

First working in Western Washington for other contracting businesses, Jason Lundy decided to move back to Eastern Washington for his family.

He then decided to take a leap of faith and open his own business. That leap paid off, with Lodestar Construction Services being nominated for and winning the 2019 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Award for “Best Contractor.”

Lodestar Construction Services specializes in finished interior carpentry and takes pride in the quality provided to customers. It also is more than able to provide support on a job from start to finish.

What sets Lodestar Construction Services apart is the customer service Jason ensures when customers when choose his company.

“I work from start to finish. I’m available and I’m hands on. I’m motivated by others’ ideas and making their vision come true is what I do,” Jason said.

Another factor that sets Lodestar Construction Services apart is the education process he undertakes, making a point to educate his customers through the entire process, so they know what is happening and why, step by step. He summed it up perfectly saying, “My goal is to meet their vision.”

This attention to detail, dedication to his craft and customer experience and passion for what he does are what makes Lodestar Construction Services the best in town.

1. Lodestar Construction Services, Inc.

3019 Duportail St., #140, Richland

509-596-1551

2. Greenworks Landscaping and Maintenance

6908 W. Argent Road, Ste. B2, Pasco

509-528-8873

www.greenworkstc.com

3. Matheson Painting Contractors

615 S. Oregon Ave., Pasco

509-545-6889

mathesonpainting.com