Readers' Choice 2019 Best Credit Union: Gesa Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union at 51 Gage Blvd. in Richland. Tri-City Herald

Gesa Credit Union swept the two major financial awards this year by winning Best Bank and Best Credit Union. It also placed in the sought-after “Best Company to Work For” category for the third year in a row.

The credit union has always focused not just on its employees, but the community at large. They’ve given to numerous community causes and organizations throughout the Tri-Cities and across the east side.

It’s just one more way they follow the motto of “people helping people.”

The fifth largest credit union in Washington, Gesa was founded in the Tri-Cities in 1953 by employees of General Electric, and then in 1996 became a community-chartered credit union and opened membership to everyone in the state. Consumers have since discovered the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative with a wide reach. Beyond the Tri-Cities, Gesa is in Spokane, Walla Walla, Yakima, Moses Lake and Wenatchee.

1. Gesa Credit Union

☆ 7x winner! ☆

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

www.gesa.com

2. HAPO Community Credit Union

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

www.hapo.org

3. Numerica Credit Union

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

numericacu.com