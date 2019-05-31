Readers' Choice 2019 Best Dental Office: Family First Dental

With a combined 100 years of dental experience, Family First Dental’s staff has created an atmosphere that makes their customers feel at home and believe they are being treated by a staff that cares.

The people of the Tri-Cities have named Family First Dental the winner of the 2019 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Award for “Best Dentist Office.”

Opening their doors in 2001, Family First Dental has served the Tri-Cities with a care that keeps people coming back. At their three locations in Kennewick, they provide a full range of dental services including: dental implants, pediatric dentistry, sedation dentistry, sleep apnea, orthodontics, restorative dentistry and periodontal care.

Led by Dr. James Carey and Dr. Michael Pratt, president and vice president respectively, Family First Dental prides itself on putting the customer first, “where treating you like family first is our first priority.”

Marketing director and Executive Assistant David Orozco, when asked what sets their business apart from the competition, is their “both internal and external focus on hiring the right people, team building and having the best training activities.”

Having a staff that is highly trained, passionate about what they do and who on a daily basis make their customers feel at home is what makes Family First Dental the best in town.

1. Family First Dental

7521 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick

509-735-9999

419 N. Yelm St., Kennewick

509-783-1000

804 S. Washington St., Kennewick

509-578-5407

www.callfamilyfirst.com

2. Lifetime Dental Care

2469 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-1144

www.lifetimedentalcaretricities.com

3. Southridge Dental

3911 W. 27th Ave., Ste 105, Kennewick

509 581-0081

mykennewickdentist.com