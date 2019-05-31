Readers' Choice
2019 Best Farm & Feed Store: Ranch and Home
Serving the Tri-Cities since 1974, Ranch and Home is a family-owned business that provides a vast array of products and services that almost any customer can benefit from. Whether it be hunting or fishing gear, camping gear and barbecues, nice clothing or athletic wear, nuts and bolts, feed and seed, firearms and archery; Ranch and Home has what a customer needs.
Ranch and Home prides itself on having that “general store feel that has something for everyone,” according to manager Chris Hamilton.
As for what keeps customers coming back, a staff that makes sure everyone is taken care of when they walk through the doors goes beyond just selling products to customers.
Ranch and Home also hosts firearms instruction and safety classes, barbecue classes and will at times host feed classes for FFA (Future Farmers of America).
It’s that type of customer service, expert guidance and welcoming feeling that makes Ranch and Home the winner of the 2019 Tri-Cities People’s Choice Award for “Best Farm and Feed Store” for the second straight year.
1. Ranch and Home
845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-737-1996
516 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco
509-547-5513
www.ranch-home.com
2. Farmers Exchange
215 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick
877-586-3101
www.moverhome.com
3. Basin Feed & Supply
9200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-737-8428
www.basinfeedtrailersales.com
Comments