Readers' Choice 2019 Best Farm & Feed Store: Ranch and Home

Ranch & Home has stores in Kennewick and Pasco and boasts a wide selection of farm, gardening and feed supplies. Courtesy photo

Serving the Tri-Cities since 1974, Ranch and Home is a family-owned business that provides a vast array of products and services that almost any customer can benefit from. Whether it be hunting or fishing gear, camping gear and barbecues, nice clothing or athletic wear, nuts and bolts, feed and seed, firearms and archery; Ranch and Home has what a customer needs.

Ranch and Home prides itself on having that “general store feel that has something for everyone,” according to manager Chris Hamilton.

As for what keeps customers coming back, a staff that makes sure everyone is taken care of when they walk through the doors goes beyond just selling products to customers.

Ranch and Home also hosts firearms instruction and safety classes, barbecue classes and will at times host feed classes for FFA (Future Farmers of America).

It’s that type of customer service, expert guidance and welcoming feeling that makes Ranch and Home the winner of the 2019 Tri-Cities People’s Choice Award for “Best Farm and Feed Store” for the second straight year.

1. Ranch and Home

845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-737-1996

516 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco

509-547-5513

www.ranch-home.com

2. Farmers Exchange

215 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

877-586-3101

www.moverhome.com

3. Basin Feed & Supply

9200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-8428

www.basinfeedtrailersales.com