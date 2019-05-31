Readers' Choice 2019 Best Florist: Arlene’s Flowers and Gifts

Arlene's Flowers on Lee Boulevard in Richland. Tri-City Herald

Arlene’s has been in business 42 years. What’s the key to the longetivity? “I would say it’s our awesome customers,” says owner Barronelle Stutzman. “We just like to custom design for people.”

Arlene’s has been in the family for decades.

It was opened in 1977 by Don Douglas and his mother, Arlene.

“But my mom bought it from Arlene,” said Stutzman. “Then I bought it from my mother. Now, my daughters are thinking about buying it from me.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That would make it a third generation family business.

Why not? Arlene’s was selling flowers and corsages to a third generation of high school promgoers in May.

Stutzman says the younger generations don’t purchase as many flowers nowadays.

So a big part of the store’s business is sympathy service. For instance, Stutzman and her staff will talk to people and find out what a recently departed person liked to do.

“For instance, if he was a fisherman, we might put a fishing pole in the arrangement,” she said. “I’d like to think our customer service is a big key.”

One of the big joys for Stutzman and her staff is to use their creativity.

“We want to take what they have in their mind, then deliver what they want,” she said.

The idea is to be a florist for a customer from their birth through to their death.

“We don’t just want to be a florist,” Stutzman said. “We want to be your personal florist.”

1. Arlene’s Flowers and Gifts

1177 Lee Blvd., Richland

509-946-7676

www.arlenesflowers.net

2. Lucky Flowers

6827 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-547-6091

www.myluckyflowers.com

3. Shelby's Floral

5211 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. A, Kennewick

509-735-9558

www.shelbysfloral.com