Readers' Choice 2019 Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company: Apollo Heating and Air

When the heat or air conditioning goes out at your home or work, it can turn a normal day into a miserable one.

And when that happens, many turn to Apollo Heating and Air Conditioning. The Tri-Cities company was named the best Heating and Air Conditioning Company in the Tri-Cities.

For 38 years, the company has provided both installation and service for air conditioning and heating systems across the Tri-Cities. Now with about 50 people out in the field and 16 in the office, the branch of Apollo Mechanical says it has more than a 100 years of experience on its team.

“We have a lot of longtime employees here with a lot of experience,” said Jason Lynch, a manager for residential installation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Carrier dealer received the President’s Award from Carrier this year. It’s only given to dealers that exemplify leadership and management, customer satisfaction, expertise, business growth and operational excellence.

Apollo is at 1119 W. Columbia Drive in Kennewick, and can be reached at 509-396-2653, and you can learn more about its services at www.apolloheatingandair.com.

1. Apollo Heating and Air

1119 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-396-2653

www.apolloheatingandair.com

2. Campbell & Company

2828 W. Irving St., Pasco

509-631-9521

www.trustcampbell.com

3. Dayco Heating & Air Conditioning

11 N. Auburn St., Kennewick

509-586-9464

www.daycoheating.com