Readers' Choice
2019 Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company: Apollo Heating and Air
When the heat or air conditioning goes out at your home or work, it can turn a normal day into a miserable one.
And when that happens, many turn to Apollo Heating and Air Conditioning. The Tri-Cities company was named the best Heating and Air Conditioning Company in the Tri-Cities.
For 38 years, the company has provided both installation and service for air conditioning and heating systems across the Tri-Cities. Now with about 50 people out in the field and 16 in the office, the branch of Apollo Mechanical says it has more than a 100 years of experience on its team.
“We have a lot of longtime employees here with a lot of experience,” said Jason Lynch, a manager for residential installation.
The Carrier dealer received the President’s Award from Carrier this year. It’s only given to dealers that exemplify leadership and management, customer satisfaction, expertise, business growth and operational excellence.
Apollo is at 1119 W. Columbia Drive in Kennewick, and can be reached at 509-396-2653, and you can learn more about its services at www.apolloheatingandair.com.
1. Apollo Heating and Air
1119 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick
509-396-2653
www.apolloheatingandair.com
2. Campbell & Company
2828 W. Irving St., Pasco
509-631-9521
www.trustcampbell.com
3. Dayco Heating & Air Conditioning
11 N. Auburn St., Kennewick
509-586-9464
www.daycoheating.com
