Readers' Choice 2019 Best Hair Salon/Barber Shop: Vintage Hair Boutique

The Vintage Hair Boutique team. Courtesy photo

Vintage Hair Boutique was born into a 450-square-foot space in 2015 with only four chairs. It quickly tripled in size and is now made up of eight talented and passionate stylists. The salon has relied solely upon word of mouth to gain momentum, with its mission “to create an unparalleled salon experience for guests by pairing high standards with our passion for this industry.”

Owner Ashley Fletcher makes it her priority to fulfill this mission by creating an atmosphere that breeds creativity, comfort, and a place to come relax and be pampered. Each stylist participates in continuing education to stay current with the ever-changing trends of the industry. The salon has a warm, home-like feel with premium amenities and stylists that care about every client, not just their own.

“At Vintage, it’s more than just getting a beauty service. It’s an experience.” Fletcher said. “In order to truly provide this, it’s important we work as a team. We are all close friends, which makes it easy to elevate the experience each guest receives.”

Vintage provides a variety of services beyond the typical haircuts, colors and treatments. In addition to microblading, powder brows, body waxing, and classic lashes, they also offer premium services such as sugaring and plasma fibroblasting.

