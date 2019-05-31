Readers' Choice 2019 Best Health & Fitness Club: Tri-City Court Club

Started in 1976, Tri-City Court Club is one of the longest-running clubs in the region. And there’s a lot to do in the 126,000-square-foot facility.

Stephen Wallenfels, TCCC’s marketing and IT director, likens the place to a cruise ship.

“It has a little bit of everything for everyone,” he said.

For instance, eight indoor tennis courts, three racquetball courts, more than 100 fitness and aquatics fitness classes per week, a fitness center, free weight room, a cardio center, a 35-foot indoor rock wall, programs for kids ages 6 to 13, free child care for kids up to 5, a full-size basketball court, two indoor heated pools, two indoor jacuzzis, and adults-only outdoor hot tub, separate sauna and steam rooms, and the ever-popular SpashDown Cove Water Park.

General manager Janelle Lujan Klashke says owners Carl and Linda Cadwell believe in a healthy lifestyle.

“Their whole goal in life is to look to improve people’s quality of life,” she said.

The club focuses on the family, so that while mom and dad might come to work out, there are programs for the kids.

“Second, we’re always looking for constant ways to improve,” said Wallenfels.

For instance, the club just had a soft opening of the new Recovery Zone. It’s a place that has all the cool new toys the fitness industry is using for recovering after your workout: NormaTec sleeves for leg and arm recovery, oxygen, massage chairs and an infrared sauna to do yoga in are among just a few of the highlights.

A third reason this facility is so well liked is that there is the longevity of its employees who are invested in what they do.

Wallenfels, for example, has worked there for 36 years. But there are many others who have worked there for 10 or more years.

“We have 40 full-time employees, and 210 part-timers,” said Klashke.

Finally, the TCCC staff believes in being good citizens.

“We hold four to five blood drives a year,” said Wallenfels, of working with the American Red Cross.

They also have partnerships with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 3 Rivers Road Runners, REI, Chinook Cycling Club and Friends of Badger Mountain.

If it’s about health and family, Tri-City Court Club and its staff is all in.

No wonder its motto is “The family place to be.”

1. Tri-City Court Club

1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick

509-783-5465

www.tricitycourtclub.com

2. Built For This Athletics

8382 W. Gage Blvd., Ste. O, Kennewick

559-474-2361

www.bftathletics.com

3. Planet Fitness

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. 100C, Kennewick

509-579-0595

www.planetfitness.com/gyms/kennewick-wa

5710 N. Road 68, Ste. 102, Pasco

509-545-5555

www.planetfitness.com/gyms/pasco-wa