Readers' Choice 2019 Best Insurance Company: Joe Peterson Insurance Agency

For 16 years, the Joe Peterson Insurance Agency has helped people find the best fit for all types of insurance. The independent company provides a variety of policies from home to life to car insurance.

Over the years, the company has worked to help families manage their risks. Office manager Wendy Schell said one of the company's big keys to success is helping people find what insurance they really need. Often, she said, many insurance agencies don’t provide enough information for customers to pick the correct policy. Not so with Joe Peterson Insurance, Schell said.

“We try to educate our clients regarding insurance. We really listen to them to tailor a program and find the best way to protect their assets,” she said.

In addition to its main office in Kennewick, the company already has locations in Richland, Walla Walla and Salem, Oregon.

1. Joe Peterson Insurance Agency

8927 W. Tucannon Ave., Ste. 102, Kennewick

509-736-3599

www.joepetersoninsurance.com

2. State Farm: Scott Smith

4303 W. 27th Ave., #A, Kennewick

509-783-0172

www.statefarm.com

3. Country Financial: Jason Dufault

1446 Spaulding Park, Ste. 302, Richland

509-491-3995

www.countryfinancial.com