Readers' Choice 2019 Best Lawyer/Attorney: Gravis Law

The partners of Gravis Law. From left, Brett Spooner, Asa LaMusga, Derek Johnson, and Matt Johnson. Courtesy photo

Gravis Law’s motto could be “keep it simple.”

That’s because the firm’s core value is to break things down in a way clients understand.

“We’re always trying to simplify things and make them more digestible,” said Brett Spooner, founder and managing partner. “We know the law can be complicated, and our goal is to simplify that for clients.”

The practice has teams focusing on business law, estate planning/probate, family law and litigation. Along with Spooner, the partners are Matt Johnson, Derek Johnson and Asa LaMusga.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gravis Law, which is based in Richland but has offices around the Northwest, also works to be a community partner everywhere it is located.

“All of our team members are involved in the community, on boards, etc.,” Spooner said. “We really like to pay it forward. Our philosophy is to be a real partner.”

1. Gravis Law

503 Knight St., Ste. B, Richland

509-792-3337

www.gravislaw.com

2. Roberts Jones Law

8350 W. Grandridge Blvd., Ste. 200, Kennewick

509-557-3381

www.robertsjoneslaw.com

3. Smart Law Office

309 N. Delaware St., Kennewick

509-735-5555

www.smartlawoffices.com