2019 Best Motorcycle or Off-road Vehicle Dealer: Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson
Serving the Tri-Cities since 2010, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is a full-service Harley-Davidson dealership that continues to provide excellent service.
The people of the Tri-Cities have noticed, and for the second straight year, have voted Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson the “Best Motorcycle or Off-road Vehicle Dealer” in the Tri-Cities.
Having “over 30 years of combined knowledge and skill set experience in sales, service, parts and MotorClothes” absolutely sets Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson apart from the competition.
If you are looking for a new or used Harley-Davidson, including but not limited to Street, Sportster and Touring, or are just needing service or repair on your motorcycle, they have it all.
Besides offering an expansive inventory of new and used motorcycles, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson supports a full-service shop that employs Ph.D-certified and Master technicians with knowledge of a variety of motorcycles not just limited to Harley-Davidson, and the parts department on site provides many different accessories and MotorClothes as well.
Overall, as they continue to do what they do best, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is the best in town.
1. Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson
3305 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick
509-735-1117
www.rattlesnakemountainhd.com
2. JMC Motorsports
1225 S. 10th Ave., Pasco
509-542-9925
www.jmc-motorsports.com
3. Thunder Alley Motorsports
9405 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco
509-792-1183
www.thunderalleymoto.com
