Readers' Choice 2019 Best Motorcycle or Off-road Vehicle Dealer: Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson

Serving the Tri-Cities since 2010, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is a full-service Harley-Davidson dealership that continues to provide excellent service.

The people of the Tri-Cities have noticed, and for the second straight year, have voted Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson the “Best Motorcycle or Off-road Vehicle Dealer” in the Tri-Cities.

Having “over 30 years of combined knowledge and skill set experience in sales, service, parts and MotorClothes” absolutely sets Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson apart from the competition.

If you are looking for a new or used Harley-Davidson, including but not limited to Street, Sportster and Touring, or are just needing service or repair on your motorcycle, they have it all.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Besides offering an expansive inventory of new and used motorcycles, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson supports a full-service shop that employs Ph.D-certified and Master technicians with knowledge of a variety of motorcycles not just limited to Harley-Davidson, and the parts department on site provides many different accessories and MotorClothes as well.

Overall, as they continue to do what they do best, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is the best in town.

1. Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson

3305 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick

509-735-1117

www.rattlesnakemountainhd.com

2. JMC Motorsports

1225 S. 10th Ave., Pasco

509-542-9925

www.jmc-motorsports.com

3. Thunder Alley Motorsports

9405 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco

509-792-1183

www.thunderalleymoto.com