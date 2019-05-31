Readers' Choice 2019 Best New Auto Dealer: McCurley Integrity Dealerships

McCurley Integrity Dealerships' Subaru dealership in Pasco. Courtesy photo

It’s a seven-year streak of triumph for McCurley Integrity Dealerships. The locally owned series of dealerships notched another win in the Best New Auto Dealer category.

The win came for McCurley’s newest dealership, McCurley Integrity Subaru off Sandifur Parkway in west Pasco.

“With all of our different franchises, one of the benefits to our customers who want to choose an automobile from McCurley is the convenience of being able to analyze multiple makes and models at once,” said Mason McCurley, president of McCurley Integrity Dealerships.

“Our main goal is to make our customers happy,” said McCurley. “If you treat people the right way, it’s a win for them and for us.”

McCurley’s father, Bill, started the dealerships in 1981. The company’s new and used inventory spans Chevrolet, Cadillac, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Subaru, Isuzu and Mercedes-Benz. It has dealerships in each of the Tri-Cities as well as Walla Walla.

1. McCurley Integrity Dealerships

☆ 7x winner! ☆

1230 North Autoplex Way, Pasco

509-547-5555

www.billmccurley.com

2. Toyota of Tri-Cities

6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

509-736-9900

www.toyotaoftricities.com

3. Overturf Volkswagen Kia

1016 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-586-3185

www.overturfmotors.com