Readers' Choice
2019 Best New Home Builder: Landmark Homes
A combination of flexibility and affordability earned Landmark Homes a reputation as “The Buyer’s Builder” and voters appear to agree.
Pasco-based Landmark Homes of Washington was named the best new home builder in the Tri-Cities. The company’s website features dozens of plans in styles ranging from A-frame to Tudor and two bedrooms to five-plus.
The company is headed up by Mark Questad, who has more than 20 years experience in all areas of construction.
People can see their work in the Apple Valley, Cherry Creek and Canyon Ranch subdivisions in Kennewick and Horn Rapids in Richland.
Buyers also can view the builder’s model home at 6930 W. 31st Ave. in Kennewick. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends, as well as by appointment.
“We believe that our combination of quality and affordability is difficult to beat,” they said. “Combine this with a range of homes for any budget and Landmark Homes is the builder you’ve been looking for.”
Reach Landmark Homes at 509-783-7433, by emailing info@landmarknw.com or by visiting www.landmarknw.com.
1. Landmark Homes
P.O. Box 3848, Pasco
509-783-7433
www.landmarknw.com
2. Gale-Rew Construction
1616 Terminal Drive, Richland
509-943-5171
www.galerew.com
3. Titan Homes LLC
6001 W. Deschutes Ave., Ste. 611, Kennewick
844-218-4826
www.titanhomesllc.com
Comments