2019 Best Pest Control: Pointe Pest Control
For nearly nine years, Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon, offering necessary pest control services in the most efficient and customer-friendly way.
This is why for the second straight year, Pointe Pest Control has been named Tri-Cities People’s Choice Award winner for “Best Pest Control.”
The services Pointe Pest Control offers are residential and commercial, focusing on termites, bed bugs, spiders, ants, yellow jackets, rodents, spiders and birds. Another type of service offered is crawl space clean-up and moisture barriers, including adding and removal of insulation.
What sets Pointe Pest Control apart from the competition is its customer service. Gary Isnberger, account manager for the Tri-Cities for six years, said, “We take care of customers and we are a pest control company that does what we do best. We don’t try to be who we’re not.”
Dedication to craft, hard work, excellent customer service and follow-through are what makes Pointe Pest Control the best in town.
1. Pointe Pest Control
1900 Fowler St., Ste. D, Richland
509-588-7144
3902 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. 109, Kennewick
509-591-0555
1625 W. A Street, Ste. F, Pasco
509-688-0973
www.pointepest.com
2. Senske Services
410 N. Quay St., Kennewick
509-374-5000
www.senske.com
3. Crazy Frog Pest Control
4023 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-321-4588
www.crazyfrogpest.com
