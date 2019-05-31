Readers' Choice 2019 Best Pest Control: Pointe Pest Control

For nearly nine years, Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon, offering necessary pest control services in the most efficient and customer-friendly way.

This is why for the second straight year, Pointe Pest Control has been named Tri-Cities People’s Choice Award winner for “Best Pest Control.”

The services Pointe Pest Control offers are residential and commercial, focusing on termites, bed bugs, spiders, ants, yellow jackets, rodents, spiders and birds. Another type of service offered is crawl space clean-up and moisture barriers, including adding and removal of insulation.

What sets Pointe Pest Control apart from the competition is its customer service. Gary Isnberger, account manager for the Tri-Cities for six years, said, “We take care of customers and we are a pest control company that does what we do best. We don’t try to be who we’re not.”

Dedication to craft, hard work, excellent customer service and follow-through are what makes Pointe Pest Control the best in town.

1. Pointe Pest Control

1900 Fowler St., Ste. D, Richland

509-588-7144

3902 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. 109, Kennewick

509-591-0555

1625 W. A Street, Ste. F, Pasco

509-688-0973

www.pointepest.com

2. Senske Services

410 N. Quay St., Kennewick

509-374-5000

www.senske.com

3. Crazy Frog Pest Control

4023 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-321-4588

www.crazyfrogpest.com