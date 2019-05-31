Readers' Choice 2019 Best Pet Boarding / Grooming / Daycare: VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital

Along with providing top-notch veterinarian care, the staff at VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital also takes care of pets that aren’t sick.

The love and attention from trained staff makes the Kennewick business the people’s pick for the best pet boarding, grooming or daycare in the Tri-Cities.

Boarding is available at the hospital at 8802 W. Gage Blvd. Much like the attached hospital, the pet boarding facility offers extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“With our boarding facility being attached to our medical facility, our clients can be assured in the event of an upset tummy or existing medical concern, our doctors are there to give direction or treatment,” Hospital Administrator Brian Conrad said.

Along with exercise, bedding and attention, the hospital also offers spacious cat condos, easy-listening music and temperature-controlled accommodations.

People looking to house their animals are always welcome to visit for a tour.

The hospital can be reached at 509-782-0399. More information is available at vcahospitals.com.

1. VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital

Meadow Hills South, 3711 Plaza Way, Kennewick

509-735-0397

Meadow Hills, 8802 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-0399

Vineyard Animal Hospital, 1021 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick

509-582-7211

www.vcahospitals.com

2. The Groomery – Hair Establishment for Dogs

201 N. Edison St. #260, Kennewick

509-374-3724

www.facebook.com/thegroomeryhairest

3. Puptown Pet Salon

248 Williams Blvd, Richland

509-943-5082

www.facebook.com/puptownpetsalon