Readers' Choice
2019 Best Pet Boarding / Grooming / Daycare: VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital
Along with providing top-notch veterinarian care, the staff at VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital also takes care of pets that aren’t sick.
The love and attention from trained staff makes the Kennewick business the people’s pick for the best pet boarding, grooming or daycare in the Tri-Cities.
Boarding is available at the hospital at 8802 W. Gage Blvd. Much like the attached hospital, the pet boarding facility offers extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
“With our boarding facility being attached to our medical facility, our clients can be assured in the event of an upset tummy or existing medical concern, our doctors are there to give direction or treatment,” Hospital Administrator Brian Conrad said.
Along with exercise, bedding and attention, the hospital also offers spacious cat condos, easy-listening music and temperature-controlled accommodations.
People looking to house their animals are always welcome to visit for a tour.
The hospital can be reached at 509-782-0399. More information is available at vcahospitals.com.
1. VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital
Meadow Hills South, 3711 Plaza Way, Kennewick
509-735-0397
Meadow Hills, 8802 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-0399
Vineyard Animal Hospital, 1021 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick
509-582-7211
www.vcahospitals.com
2. The Groomery – Hair Establishment for Dogs
201 N. Edison St. #260, Kennewick
509-374-3724
www.facebook.com/thegroomeryhairest
3. Puptown Pet Salon
248 Williams Blvd, Richland
509-943-5082
www.facebook.com/puptownpetsalon
