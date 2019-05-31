Readers' Choice 2019 Best Spa: Nouveau Day Spa

Nouveau Day Spa offers a complete range of services, from manicures to massages. Tri-City Herald

Nouveau Day Spa is now a seven-time winner of the Tri-Cities People’s Choice Awards for “Best Day Spa.”

The people of the Tri-Cities have spoken and again chosen Nouveau Day Spa for 2019. Owned by Kris and Jenna Waltze, Nouveau Day Spa offers nail services, skin care packages and a full-day spa menu that includes massage therapy, body treatments and waxing. Cosmetics, personal image services and facial treatments are available too.

With so many options available, men and women have a number of choices to, as their website states, “relax, rebalance, rejuvenate and retreat.”

From the moment customers walk through the door, the staff at Nouveau makes them feel welcome and relaxed, guiding the customer into the peace and tranquility that is to come.

The relaxing and enjoyable experience sets Nouveau Day Spa apart from the competition, and makes it the best in town.

1. Nouveau Day Spa

☆ 7x winner! ☆

8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-2321

www.nouveauspa.com

2. Z Place

3600 S. Zintel Way, Ste. A, Kennewick

509-735-2524

www.zplacesalonspa.com

3. Renu Skin Spa & Wellness

24903 Sunset Meadow Loop, Kennewick

425-315-5765

www.renuskinspa.com