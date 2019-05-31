Readers' Choice
2019 Best Tattoo Parlor: Thunderhand Tattoo
Getting a tattoo may involve a bit of physical discomfort, but it shouldn’t be scary, at least that’s what the people at Thunderhand Tattoo believe.
The four-person team offers a family friendly environment for tattoos from their location at the Uptown Shopping Center at 1358 Jadwin Ave. in Richland.
Joey Armstrong opened the business in 2016. He was joined by longtime Tri-City artist Jerrett Spaeth, along with Andrew Moore and Cori Shelton. Each artist has their own specialty. Armstrong focuses on Japanese-style tattoos, Spaeth does very illustrative pieces, Moore does more traditional work and Shelton primarily focuses on portraits.
“Overall, we’re just a well-rounded shop,” Armstrong said. “That’s what has helped us to be so successful. We’re really focused on quality tattoos. That should be the number one priority.”
Along with that experience, they try to make their shop a comfortable place for people to be. They want to make sure their store isn’t intimidating.
The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Armstrong said the artists’ schedules are flexible.
More information and pictures of their work are available at thunderhandtattoo.com. They can be reached at 509-713-7330.
1. Thunderhand Tattoo
1358 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-713-7770
www.thunderhandtattoo.com
2. Monarch Tattoo
320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-582-5598
monarchtattoo.com
3. Dark Zero Tattoo
2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Ste. C, Kennewick
509-396-9819
www.facebook.com/darkzerotattoo
