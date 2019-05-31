Readers' Choice 2019 Best Tire Shop: Les Schwab Tire Center

Les Schwab Tire Center has 6 locations throughout the Tri-Cities. Courtesy photo

Les Schwab’s tire company had modest beginnings in Prineville, Ore., under the name of OK Rubber Welders Tire Store. Within a couple of years, Schwab had opened three tire stores, and now Les Schwab Tire Center is a well-known name across the western United States.

Customer service and choice are top priorities at Les Schwab. Customers experience exemplary customer service as employees run out to their cars to greet them. The showroom is designed so employees can educate customers on the differences between products, ensuring that they get what they need.

At Les Schwab, doing the right thing matters, whether it’s by customers and the community. Schwab believed in supporting the neighborhoods where his employees live. This practice continues today as local Les Schwabs offer support to 4-H groups, Little League and county fairs. This dedication to service has allowed them to build their customers’ trust, making Les Schwab their choice for life.

1. Les Schwab Tire Center

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

www.lesschwab.com

2. Perfection Tire

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

www.perfectiontire.com

3. Discount Tire

115 Gage Blvd., Richland

509-628-1121

7002 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-545-5104

www.discounttire.com